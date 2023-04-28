Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the energy company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.49%.

Alliance Resource Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Alliance Resource Partners has a payout ratio of 47.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $20.75 on Friday. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $16.43 and a 12-month high of $27.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 40.54% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $700.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARLP. Noble Financial began coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Alliance Resource Partners

In related news, insider Joseph W. Craft III bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $1,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,582,657 shares in the company, valued at $345,637,420.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

Featured Articles

