Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$27.00 at CIBC

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.37% from the stock’s current price.
AP.UN has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$32.25 to C$27.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$38.50 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Stock Up 0.1 %
AP.UN stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$22.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of C$22.17 and a twelve month high of C$43.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.01.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile
Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.
