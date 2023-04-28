Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$27.00 at CIBC

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.37% from the stock’s current price.

AP.UN has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$32.25 to C$27.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$38.50 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Stock Up 0.1 %

AP.UN stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$22.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of C$22.17 and a twelve month high of C$43.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

In related news, Director Jennifer Anne Tory purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$28.48 per share, with a total value of C$56,960.00. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.