Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.66

Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.66 and traded as low as C$0.64. Almonty Industries shares last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 3,000 shares trading hands.

Almonty Industries Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$152.75 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.11, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.69.

About Almonty Industries

(Get Rating)

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.