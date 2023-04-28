Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF (NYSEARCA:WIZ) Shares Down 0.1%

Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF (NYSEARCA:WIZ – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.62 and last traded at $26.70. Approximately 1,879 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 3,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.73.

Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average of $27.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 22,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF by 5,789.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter.

Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF Company Profile

The Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF (WIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks a proprietary index that uses artificial intelligence to analyze momentum indicators in order to shift between aggressive or conservative ETF portfolios.

