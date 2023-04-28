Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alpha Tau Medical’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Performance

Alpha Tau Medical stock opened at $2.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65. Alpha Tau Medical has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $201.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Tau Medical

About Alpha Tau Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Alpha Tau Medical by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 96,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $697,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the period. 1.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

