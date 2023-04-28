Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alpha Tau Medical’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.
Alpha Tau Medical Stock Performance
Alpha Tau Medical stock opened at $2.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65. Alpha Tau Medical has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $201.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.03.
Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Alpha Tau Medical
Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.
