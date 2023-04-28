AlphaValue Downgrades Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) to Buy

AlphaValue cut shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WZZZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,550 ($31.85) to GBX 3,150 ($39.34) in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,400 ($29.97) to GBX 2,450 ($30.60) in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,360 ($29.47) to GBX 3,200 ($39.97) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wizz Air from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wizz Air has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3,008.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS WZZZY opened at $7.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $10.58.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

