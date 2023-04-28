Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. Acquires 2,000 Shares

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,028 shares in the company, valued at $312,436.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PINE stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.29. 22,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,780. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.41%.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 70.0% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 199,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 23.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 40.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 90,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 26,042 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.25 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jonestrading boosted their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

