ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR) Short Interest Down 42.9% in April

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALOR. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,270,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth about $6,986,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth about $5,290,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,823,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth about $3,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Get ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I alerts:

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

ALOR remained flat at $10.34 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,805. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $11.57.

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to target life science companies in North America and Singapore.

Further Reading

