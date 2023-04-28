Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,787,954 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 3,966,939 shares.The stock last traded at $3.20 and had previously closed at $2.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATUS shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Altice USA Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.65). Altice USA had a net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Altice USA by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 771,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 37,677 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Altice USA by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

Featured Stories

