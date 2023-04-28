Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE MO opened at $47.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.74. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.03.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

