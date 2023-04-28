Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a decrease of 62.9% from the March 31st total of 170,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 631.0 days.

AMDWF opened at $8.65 on Friday. Amada has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $8.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.68.

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery, software, and peripheral equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, bending robots, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and a range of tools for bending and punching.

