AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) were up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.51 and last traded at $18.49. Approximately 60,187 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 431,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AMC Networks from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

AMC Networks Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $787.08 million, a P/E ratio of 153.60 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMC Networks

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $964.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.07 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 41.38% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,271.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 4.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Networks in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in AMC Networks in the first quarter worth about $1,087,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMC Networks in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments. The Domestic Operations segment includes programming services and AMC Broadcasting and Technology.

See Also

