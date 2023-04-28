AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $540.16

AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $540.16 and traded as low as $525.00. AMEN Properties shares last traded at $525.00, with a volume of 1 shares.
AMEN Properties Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $566.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $540.05.
AMEN Properties Company Profile
AMEN Properties, Inc engages in owning a portfolio of cash-producing properties, including real estate, and oil and gas interests. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in Richardson, TX.
