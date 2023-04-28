American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) PT Raised to $20.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.55.

American Airlines Group Trading Up 1.1 %

American Airlines Group stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1,288.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,817,952 shares of the airline’s stock worth $864,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,592 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 16,743,035 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $212,971,000 after acquiring an additional 152,873 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,865,918 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $176,203,000 after acquiring an additional 469,371 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,655,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $135,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,310,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $112,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,900 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

