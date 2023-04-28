American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) PT Raised to $20.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.28% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.55.
American Airlines Group Trading Up 1.1 %
American Airlines Group stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1,288.00 and a beta of 1.53.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,817,952 shares of the airline’s stock worth $864,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,592 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 16,743,035 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $212,971,000 after acquiring an additional 152,873 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,865,918 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $176,203,000 after acquiring an additional 469,371 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,655,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $135,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,310,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $112,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,900 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.
