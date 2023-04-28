American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.69

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.69 and traded as low as C$2.50. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$2.59, with a volume of 55,016 shares trading hands.

HOT.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC decreased their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

The stock has a market cap of C$198.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

