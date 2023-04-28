American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives $65.79 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.79.
A number of analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities cut American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
Institutional Trading of American International Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 262.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American International Group Stock Performance
American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
American International Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 10.02%.
American International Group Company Profile
American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.
