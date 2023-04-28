American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.56 EPS

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56), RTT News reports. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower updated its FY23 guidance to $9.53-9.76 EPS.
AMT stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.51. 490,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,498. American Tower has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The stock has a market cap of $95.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 162.50%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. CIC Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.88.
American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.
