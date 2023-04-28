American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.53-$9.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $257.88.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMT opened at $205.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.85. The stock has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Tower

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 138.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in American Tower by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 33.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.