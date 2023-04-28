American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Tower (NYSE:AMTGet Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.53-9.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.67-10.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.06 billion.

American Tower Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:AMT traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $204.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,075,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,090. American Tower has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $95.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.85.

American Tower (NYSE:AMTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 162.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $257.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in American Tower by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in American Tower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower



American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

