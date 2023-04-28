American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.53-9.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.67-10.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.06 billion.

American Tower Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:AMT traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $204.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,075,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,090. American Tower has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $95.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.85.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 162.50%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $257.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in American Tower by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in American Tower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

