American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.99

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 413028 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

AMWL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on American Well from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America raised American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut American Well from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.28.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.05 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 97.73%. American Well’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,645 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $41,302.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,463,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,922.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Well news, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,091,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $41,302.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,463,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,580 shares of company stock valued at $524,491 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in American Well by 1.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 150,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 110,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 5.0% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 67,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 190,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

