American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Woodmark from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

Shares of AMWD opened at $49.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $60.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.93. The company has a market capitalization of $817.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Woodmark

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.29). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $480.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,876,000 after purchasing an additional 32,812 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,244,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in American Woodmark by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,962,000 after acquiring an additional 100,455 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,794,000 after purchasing an additional 57,010 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 593,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

