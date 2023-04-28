Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $349.70.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $302.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $357.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $313.51 and its 200-day moving average is $316.79.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 30.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total transaction of $271,357.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,254.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total value of $13,851,883.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,312,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total value of $271,357.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,254.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,982 shares of company stock valued at $20,441,165 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.