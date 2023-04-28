Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 1.4% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AMGN traded down $2.46 on Friday, hitting $237.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,678. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.76. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.69.

About Amgen

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

