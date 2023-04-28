AMI Investment Management Inc. Has $10 Million Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 5.0% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $9,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,038,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,178.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,652,000 after acquiring an additional 173,368 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,323,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 110.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60,572 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 605.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 63,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,722,000 after acquiring an additional 54,402 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,799. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $259.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.66.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

