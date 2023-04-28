AMI Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.6% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 68,121 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 194,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,884,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 115,132 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after buying an additional 59,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.65.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,801,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,203,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

