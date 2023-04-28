AMI Investment Management Inc. Invests $2.38 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,808 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on META. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Huber Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.20.

META stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,989,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,038,814. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $241.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

