AMI Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,851 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 167,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,743,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,357 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,033,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,488,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,030 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 893,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,015,000 after acquiring an additional 820,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,119,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,685,000 after acquiring an additional 756,451 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.31. The stock had a trading volume of 228,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,171. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.12.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

