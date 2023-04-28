AMI Investment Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

AMI Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 8.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Public Storage by 3.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 263,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,798,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.6 %

Public Storage stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $294.08. The stock had a trading volume of 140,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,571. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.13 and a 12 month high of $395.46.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 51.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Raymond James cut Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.78.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

See Also

