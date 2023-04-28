Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Purchases 70,006 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 163.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,006 shares during the quarter. Tenet Healthcare accounts for approximately 5.2% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,775,000 after buying an additional 77,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,368,000 after purchasing an additional 78,687 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,811,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,162 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,446,000 after purchasing an additional 415,945 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,955,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,420,000 after purchasing an additional 268,395 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $47.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.59.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:THC traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $72.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,813. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.55. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $76.37.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.26. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

