Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Purchases New Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,247,000 after buying an additional 2,062,575 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,279,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,460 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,020,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,442,000 after acquiring an additional 243,926 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Airbnb by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,663,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,900 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,001,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,808,000 after acquiring an additional 220,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,117,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total value of $155,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,250,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,507,654.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,117,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,758,285 shares of company stock worth $338,794,053 in the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb Trading Up 2.4 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Airbnb from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. HSBC upped their price objective on Airbnb from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.58.

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.96. 1,787,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,857,804. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $163.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

