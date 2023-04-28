Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,681,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 599,373 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.45% of Amphenol worth $204,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Amphenol by 497.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 3,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amphenol Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APH. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.70.

APH traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.23. 1,148,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,528,191. The company has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.