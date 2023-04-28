Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.66-0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of 2.89-2.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.07 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.70.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.24. 2,077,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,203. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $82.86.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Amphenol by 497.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Amphenol by 16.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Stories

