Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Owens Corning (OC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Owens Corning (NYSE: OC):
- 4/27/2023 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $111.00.
- 4/27/2023 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $107.00 to $113.00.
- 4/19/2023 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/8/2023 – Owens Corning was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/31/2023 – Owens Corning was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 3/23/2023 – Owens Corning was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/15/2023 – Owens Corning was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
Owens Corning Stock Performance
NYSE:OC traded up $5.35 on Thursday, hitting $103.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,303. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.23. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $105.62.
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Owens Corning Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity at Owens Corning
In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,505 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,500. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,063,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.
Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Owens Corning (OC)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.