Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Owens Corning (OC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Owens Corning (NYSE: OC):

4/27/2023 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $111.00.

4/27/2023 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $107.00 to $113.00.

4/19/2023 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2023 – Owens Corning was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/31/2023 – Owens Corning was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/23/2023 – Owens Corning was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/15/2023 – Owens Corning was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:OC traded up $5.35 on Thursday, hitting $103.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,303. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.23. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.40%.

In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,505 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,500. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,063,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.