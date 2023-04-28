Analysts Set Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Price Target at $100.20

Shares of Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arkema from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Arkema Stock Performance

Shares of Arkema stock opened at $96.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.39. Arkema has a 12-month low of $67.88 and a 12-month high of $125.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.15.

About Arkema

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

