Analysts Set Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Target Price at C$19.84

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.84.

FRU has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

TSE:FRU opened at C$14.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$11.66 and a 12 month high of C$17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.70%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

