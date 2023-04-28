Analysts Set Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) PT at GBX 751.43

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 751.43 ($9.38).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRES shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 950 ($11.86) to GBX 800 ($9.99) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 920 ($11.49) to GBX 800 ($9.99) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($8.74) to GBX 650 ($8.12) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group downgraded Fresnillo to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 900 ($11.24) to GBX 850 ($10.62) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.99) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Fresnillo Stock Performance

LON:FRES opened at GBX 715 ($8.93) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.64, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 756.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 811.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2,484.83, a P/E/G ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.18. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of GBX 637.20 ($7.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 996.80 ($12.45).

Fresnillo Increases Dividend

Fresnillo Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio is 4,827.59%.

(Get Rating)

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

Featured Articles

