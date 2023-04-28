Analysts Set Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Target Price at $1,225.00

Shares of Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,225.00.

PGPHF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Partners Group from CHF 990 to CHF 950 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup downgraded Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Societe Generale lowered Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Partners Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGPHF opened at $966.96 on Friday. Partners Group has a 52-week low of $753.75 and a 52-week high of $1,136.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $921.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $927.04.

About Partners Group

Partners Group Holding AG engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes investments made in private from non-publicly traded companies.

