Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Targa Resources (TRGP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Targa Resources (NYSE: TRGP):

4/21/2023 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2023 – Targa Resources had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Capital One Financial Co..

4/18/2023 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $87.00 to $92.00.

4/11/2023 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $95.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2023 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $106.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Targa Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Targa Resources is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $92.00 to $95.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Targa Resources stock opened at $74.28 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $55.56 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 2.28.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 35.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 104,219.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,855,224,000 after acquiring an additional 25,216,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after acquiring an additional 986,283 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 6.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,349,000 after acquiring an additional 421,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,593,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,589 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 424.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

