Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Trading 5.8% Higher

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.22. 590,625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,122,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00.

Institutional Trading of Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 24.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 6.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 11.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,325,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,561,000 after purchasing an additional 63,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

(Get Rating)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.