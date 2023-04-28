Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) PT Raised to GBX 3,550 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,500 ($43.71) to GBX 3,550 ($44.34) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,950 ($36.84) to GBX 3,050 ($38.09) in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($44.96) to GBX 3,300 ($41.21) in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Anglo American from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anglo American currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,260.00.

Anglo American Price Performance

NGLOY stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.24. The company had a trading volume of 459,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.26. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

