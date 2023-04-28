Ankr (ANKR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $21.32 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $310.74 million and $21.32 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007448 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00027131 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019260 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017886 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001154 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,238.77 or 0.99958532 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Ankr Profile

ANKR is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.0315607 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 197 active market(s) with $22,474,843.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.