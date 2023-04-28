Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Short Interest Down 78.6% in April

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the March 31st total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Antibe Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.41. 4,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,824. Antibe Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places.

Featured Stories

