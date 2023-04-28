Anyswap (ANY) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $182.46 Million

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 27th. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $182.46 million and $2,060.51 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for approximately $9.79 or 0.00033348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 9.94347642 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $9,069.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

