APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Raised to $43.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

APA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of APA from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.76.

APA Price Performance

Shares of APA opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. APA has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that APA will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Institutional Trading of APA

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of APA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,458,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,144,000 after buying an additional 153,743 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of APA by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,097,000 after buying an additional 229,516 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of APA by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,337,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,805,000 after buying an additional 1,509,555 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of APA by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after buying an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of APA by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,102,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,075,000 after buying an additional 1,481,009 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

