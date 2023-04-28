AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $860.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AptarGroup Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ATR stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.70. 153,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,211. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $121.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.64.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AptarGroup

In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at $461,432.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 4.5% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Puzo Michael J grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.4% in the first quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 72,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

