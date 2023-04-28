AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.11-1.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99.

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ATR traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $116.57. The company had a trading volume of 358,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,078. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $121.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $795.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AptarGroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AptarGroup

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.