Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Short Interest Update

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,100 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the March 31st total of 262,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on APTO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ APTO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,956. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61.

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,158,000. Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 2,010,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,070,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 170,950 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 33,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

