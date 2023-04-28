Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on APTO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.54. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $5,158,000. Annandale Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 319,106 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,070,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 170,950 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 2,010,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

