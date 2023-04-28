Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,100 shares, a growth of 247.4% from the March 31st total of 97,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 423.9 days.
OTCMKTS:EMBVF remained flat at $9.10 on Thursday. Arca Continental has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $9.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34.
