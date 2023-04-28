Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,100 shares, a growth of 247.4% from the March 31st total of 97,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 423.9 days.

Arca Continental Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EMBVF remained flat at $9.10 on Thursday. Arca Continental has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $9.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34.

About Arca Continental

Arca Continental SAB de CV produces, distributes, and wholesales beverages and purified water. It operates through the Beverages and Others segments. The Beverages segment manufactures, distributes and sells soft drinks of the Coca-Cola Company brands, in territories of Mexico, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and the United State; and dairy beverages of Santa Clara brand in Mexico and Toni in Ecuador.

