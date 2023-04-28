ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.

ArcBest has raised its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ArcBest has a dividend payout ratio of 4.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ArcBest to earn $11.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.1%.

ArcBest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB traded up $3.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.13. The company had a trading volume of 67,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,251. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ArcBest will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ArcBest by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,798,000 after buying an additional 86,400 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1,034.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 86,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 78,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,957,000 after acquiring an additional 63,476 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth $4,243,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ArcBest by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,544,000 after buying an additional 55,946 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

